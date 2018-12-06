Watch: Ivanka Trump and Jamie Dimon speak at Business Roundtable summit

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Ivanka Trump is slated to speak with Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, on Thursday at the Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit.

The lobbying group is looking to influence policy during the second half of President Donald Trump's term. Under Dimon, the Roundtable has tried to attain more influence in Washington as a whole, and has pushed for Trump's package of tax reductions. Dimon also plans to help lead efforts to navigate growing tensions between the CEOs and Trump's tariff-centered approach to trade, as well as immigration issues and company layoffs.

Arne Sorenson, president and CEO of Marriott; Larry Merlo, president and CEO of CVS; and Randall Stephenson, chairman and CEO of AT&T are also expected to attend, among others.

Company leaders and government officials alike are also expected to discuss a national innovation agenda to ensure that the United States remains a global leader as well as national privacy legislation which will ask the United States to adopt a national privacy law, that would provide consumers with more control of their data.