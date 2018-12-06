Watch: Top CEOs speak at Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit

[The stream is slated to start at 2:20 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

CEOs of top companies, government leaders, and industry experts are set to meet at the Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit this Thursday to discuss a national innovation agenda to ensure that the United States remains a global leader in innovation across all industry sectors.

More than 200 retailers, banks, and technology companies are expected to attend. Among those slated to take part in discussions are Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase, Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, and Virginia M. Rometty, chairman, president, and CEO of IBM.

These companies will release new recommendations for national privacy legislation which will ask the United States to adopt a national privacy law, specifically one that would apply the same data collection requirements all companies. This legislation will also increase both staffing and funding to enforce this new rule and provides consumers with more control of their data.

In addition to those mentioned above and others, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump and advisor to the president is expected to attend. She is scheduled to speak with Jamie Dimon while attending the event.