Year-end portfolio moves to make even with this week's market rout

As investors weather more volatility after Tuesday's799 point drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, financial experts have largely stuck to one refrain: Welcome to the new normal.

Concerns over tariffs and what the Federal Reserve will do will likely keep market volatility elevated, according to J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist and managing director at TD Ameritrade.

"But volatility is only elevated compared to the last couple of years," Kinahan said. "It's actually normal on a historical level."

That means days like Tuesday and now Thursday, with triple-digit drops, should be considered in a broader context rather than one isolated moment.

"A 600-point move [in the Dow Jones Industrial Average] is a 2 percent move. It's not a 10 percent move anymore," Lisa Shalett, head of investment and portfolio strategy at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said. "It's all about re-calibrating, 'What does a triple-digit move mean?'"

As we come up on the end of the year, there are some things you can do to make sure your investments are prepared to weather the highs and lows 2019 may bring.