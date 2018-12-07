This 27-year-old built the world's first gaming robot and now he's partnered with Apple and Amazon

Silas Adekunle was born in Nigeria and moved to the UK at about 11 years old. He spent much of his childhood obsessed with science and technology, playing with Lego robot kits and watching YouTube videos to get ideas for simple robots he could build himself at home.

Now 27, Adekunle is the CEO and founder of a robotics company that he says has raised $10 million in funding. He also built what he calls the world's first gaming robot, which impressed Apple executives enough that, in 2017, the tech giant signed an exclusive distribution deal with Adekunle's UK-based company, Reach Robotics. Apple now sells the robots at $250 a pop.

Adekunle still remembers the first time he built his own robot, "if you could even call it a robot," he tells CNBC Make It. He was only about 9 years old, still living in his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria.

This first robot "was basically this motor with two batteries stuck to the side," Adekunle says. "And it would kind of buzz around and kind of shake around, and I would add little steering legs to it, to get it to move in a certain direction. So, you learn a little from there."

That very rudimentary robot actually "worked quite well," Adekunle says — or, at least "as much as a motor with two batteries stuck to it could work."

Now armed with a Bachelor's degree in robotics from the University of the West of England, Adekunle is focused on a much more advanced robotic creation. Called MekaMon, Reach Robotics describes its product as a "battlebot" that uses augmented reality technology to allow gamers and robotics enthusiasts alike to play around with the device in both the real and virtual world.