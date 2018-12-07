Australian stocks trade higher following report Fed may halt hikes

Shares in Australia traded higher on Friday morning on the back of a report suggesting the U.S. Federal Reserve could consider a slower tempo of increasing interest rates than had been previously expected.

The ASX 200 rose 0.24 percent in early trade, with most sectors in positive territory. That was a rebound from Thursday, when the index saw declines amid a broader sell-off across the Asia Pacific region.

Shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks largely gained in the morning. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 1.01 percent while Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.11 percent. Meanwhile, Westpac advanced 0.23 percent while National Australia Bank rose 0.73 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a cautious open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,585 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,450. The benchmark index last closed at 21,501.62.

The mainland Chinese markets, watched in relation to Beijing's trade dispute with Washington, are due to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.