Australian stocks trade higher following report Fed may halt hikes

  • Stocks in Australia saw gains in the morning.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the Federal Reserve is considering whether to signal a wait-and-see approach to rate hikes at its upcoming meeting this month.
  • Following a closely watched OPEC meeting in Vienna on Thursday, the cartel reportedly agreed to decrease oil production but did not specify the exact number of barrels it aimed to bring off the market.

Shares in Australia traded higher on Friday morning on the back of a report suggesting the U.S. Federal Reserve could consider a slower tempo of increasing interest rates than had been previously expected.

The ASX 200 rose 0.24 percent in early trade, with most sectors in positive territory. That was a rebound from Thursday, when the index saw declines amid a broader sell-off across the Asia Pacific region.

Shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks largely gained in the morning. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 1.01 percent while Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.11 percent. Meanwhile, Westpac advanced 0.23 percent while National Australia Bank rose 0.73 percent.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a cautious open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,585 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,450. The benchmark index last closed at 21,501.62.

The mainland Chinese markets, watched in relation to Beijing's trade dispute with Washington, are due to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Fed may slow pace of rate hikes

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just 79.40 lower at 24,947.67 after dropping nearly 800 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 slipped 0.15 percent to close at 2,695.95 while the Nasdaq Composite recovered from its intraday losses to end the trading day 0.4 higher at 7,188.26.

That stateside recovery from stocks' session lows came on the back of a report that the Fed could hike interest rates at a slower pace than previously expected. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the U.S. central bank is considering whether to signal a wait-and-see approach to rate hikes at its upcoming meeting this month. The report said Fed officials do not know what their next move on rates will be after December.

As a part of the Fed's emerging "data dependent" plan, it could choose to pause the regular quarter-point increases to the federal funds rates and not hike in March, the Journal reported Thursday. Federal Open Market Committee officials — who vote on whether to change the rate — have been raising the rate about once per quarter for the past two years.

Bolton 'knew in advance' about Huawei CFO arrest

Part of the broad decline in Asian stocks on Thursday was attributed to news of the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada. That especially was thought to have hit tech stocks in the region.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on any developments in Meng's case — she is said to face extradition to the U.S.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said Thursday that he "knew in advance" about the arrest, although President Donald Trump was reportedly not in the know about the plan.

Huawei is one of the largest mobile phone makers in the world and the company has come under pressure from Washington. It faces a restriction on selling telecoms equipment in the U.S. due to what American officials describe as national security concerns.

Beyond just potentially influencing the technology space, the arrest may also have implications for the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. News of Meng's arrest comes after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed last weekend to hold off on implementing additional tariffs on each other's goods.

OPEC doesn't commit to a number on production cuts

Following a closely watched OPEC meeting in Vienna on Thursday, the cartel reportedly agreed to decrease oil production but did not specify the exact number of barrels it aimed to bring off the market.

OPEC has agreed in principle to reduce its output, two sources told Reuters on Thursday. However, OPEC delayed making a decision on how deeply it would cut production until after it meets with Russia on Friday. With few details to offer journalists, OPEC canceled a scheduled press conference.

The much-anticipated meeting comes at a time when the oil market is near the bottom of its worst price plunge since the 2008 financial crisis. Oil prices have crashed around 30 percent over the last two months, ratcheting up the pressure on budgets in oil-exporting countries.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.778 after touching an earlier high of 97.205.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 112.66 after a turbulent session yesterday which saw it touching highs around the 112.3 handle. The Australian dollar was at $0.7231 after seeing a low around $0.72 in the previous session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert ,Thomas Franck, Sam Meredith and Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.

