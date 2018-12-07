Cryptocurrency

  • As of Asia's morning trade, Bitcoin had fallen more than 10 percent against the U.S. dollar in 24 hours, according to Coindesk.
  • The moves came following a plunge in the price of bitcoin on Dec. 1, which saw it dropping to $3,790.96, according to data from Coindesk.
A woman passes in front of a Bitcoin exchange shop.

As of Asia's Friday morning trade, bitcoin had fallen more than 10 percent against the U.S. dollar in 24 hours, marking another recent pluge for the world's largest cryptocurrency.

It's been a rough December for the digital token: Its price dropped 8 percent on the first day of the month.

Bitcoin traded at $3,330.28 as of 10:40 a.m. HK/SIN (9:40 p.m. ET on Thursday), falling 10.25 percent over the last 24 hours, according to data from industry site Coindesk.

Meanwhile, prices for the second and third largest cryptocurrencies by market value, XRP and Ether, also saw sharp declines in the 24 hour period. XRP fell by just over 11 percent and Ether dropped more than 16 percent, according to Coindesk.

This calendar year has generally been unkind to cryptocurrency prices, with the industry seeing its entire market cap falling almost 86.96 percent from its highs in January, according to data from Coinmarketcap. 24-hour trading volumes have also plunged about 62.84 percent since then.

In recent industry related news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) posted an update on Thursday regarding the approval process for a rule change proposal for the allowance of a bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF).

An ETF is a financial product that tracks the price of an asset and is listed on an exchange. It means that investors don't actually have to buy the underlying asset. ETF's are seen as a way for institutional investors to get into cryptocurrency investing in a safer way than buying bitcoin on a crypto-asset exchange.

The ETF in question is the VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust, created in a team up between money management firm VanEck and blockchain company SolidX. The attempt is VanEck's third at creating a bitcoin ETF. In the update, the SEC said it was delaying its decision until Feb. 29, 2018.

"The Commission finds it appropriate to designate a longer period within which to issue an order approving or disapproving the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider this proposed rule change," Eduardo A. Aleman, assistant secretary in the SEC, said in the release.

The last time the SEC postponed the decision on the VanEck SolidX bitcoin ETF, over $9 billion was wiped off the value of bitcoin.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in the U.S. sought to introduce new rules on Thursday for the cryptocurrency industry aimed at protecting consumers and keeping America ahead in the space.

