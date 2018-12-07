VISIT CNBC.COM

Cast of 'Black Panther' announces $250,000 college scholarship

Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, and Chadwick Boseman speak onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 
Who wouldn't want to get a college scholarship from Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira?

During the Hollywood Reporter's 2018 Women in Entertainment gala on Wednesday, the three stars of the blockbuster — and now Golden Globe-nominated — film "Black Panther" took the stage to make an announcement sure to excite young fans across the country.

"In support of fostering young diverse voices in entertainment, The Walt Disney Studios is delighted to announce its own 'Black Panther Scholarship,'" said Gurira to a round of applause. "Because we all know, if we want to live in a world that looks more like Wakanda, the first step is invest in some girls and women."

The scholarship will provide a full ride, worth $250,000, for a lucky student to attend Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. Boseman thanked Disney and Marvel executives as well as "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler before opening a white envelope announcing this year's winner — Kalis Coleman.

Lupita Nyong'o (L) presents The Black Panther Scholarship to Kalis Coleman onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 
Coleman, a 17-year-old student from Inglewood, California, was in attendance to receive the award.

When Coleman crossed the stage, Nyong'o crossed her arms over her chest, flashing the quintessential "Wakanda Forever" signal, before giving Coleman a congratulatory hug.

"I would like to thank my parents who birthed me, who made me who I am today," said Coleman with a smile. "I just want to stand and say that this is for girls who live in Compton, who live in Inglewood, and this is for girls and men who face adversity. And I just want to say that we can do it and it is possible. Thank you."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coleman plans to become a pediatric dermatologist.

Kalis Coleman accepts The Black Panther Scholarship onstage during The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Boseman, Nyong'o and Gurira also spoke about the Young Executive Fellowship Program, an initiative developed to bolster the pipeline of diverse future leaders in entertainment. The two-year program will provide high school students from Compton, Inglewood and Los Angeles with training and mentorship.

"A few years ago, when I was first approached to play Nakia in Black Panther, if anyone had told me this would mark a turning point for women and actors of color, I would have told them, 'You're damn right,'" said Nyong'o.

So far, the program's board of directors includes several high-profile leaders including Aja Brown, mayor of Compton; Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles; Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group; Sherry Lansing, former chairman of Paramount Pictures; Martin Luther King III, president of The King Center and Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

Nyong'o took to Instagram to discuss the initiative further. "This program will allow high school students from the Compton, Inglewood and Los Angeles Unified School Districts to immerse themselves in the entertainment industry and create our future leaders," she wrote.

