Futures lower after market whiplash | Jobs report set | Bitcoin falls 11%

Futures were lower this morning, with momentum from a late Thursday rally off lows failing to carry over. The Dow wiped out most of a 784 point deficit to finish down 79 points, while the Nasdaq erased a 2.4 percent deficit to finish higher. (CNBC)
* Jamie Dimon: Market getting ripped thanks to trade war (CNBC)
* Cramer Remix: If China is serious about lowering trade barriers, this stock is a winner (CNBC)
The government's November employment report is out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts from economists calling for 198,000 new nonfarm payroll jobs for the month with the unemployment rate remaining at 3.7 percent. (CNBC)
Federal Reserve officials are considering whether to signal a wait-and-see mentality after a likely interest rate increase later this month, according to the Wall Street Journal. It could slow down the pace of rate increases next year.
Oil prices edged higher this morning after Russia seemed likely to contribute a bigger output cut to an OPEC and non-OPEC deal, but Saudi Arabia voiced pessimism on whether an agreement could be reached. (Reuters)
Bitcoin fell more than 11 percent today during Asian hours, marking fresh declines for the world's largest cryptocurrency.
At 10 a.m. ET, the University of Michigan is out with its preliminary December Consumer Sentiment Index, and the government is out with wholesale inventories for October. The Treasury Department will issue October consumer credit numbers at 3 p.m. ET. (CNBC)