Futures lower after market whiplash | Jobs report set | Bitcoin falls 11%

Special counsel Robert Mueller today is set to file new disclosures in court cases involving two of President Trump's former close associates, both of whom have entered guilty pleas as part of the ongoing probe into Russian election in 2016. (CNBC)



Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify in private before two House committees today on his July 2016 decision not to prosecute Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server and his role in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. (USA Today)

A top executive of China's Huawei who is under arrest in Canada is set to appear in a Vancouver court today for a bail hearing as she awaits possible extradition to the United States. The initial news roiled global stock markets. (Reuters)



*John Bolton says 'I knew in advance' about arrest of Huawei executive (CNBC)

The House and Senate passed a measure to keep the government running for two more weeks, sending it to President Trump's desk for his signature. The measure funds parts of the government through Dec. 21. (CNBC)

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada introduced a new bill, aiming for the Department of Defense to stop using federal funds to develop beerbots and robot bartenders. (CNBC)

U.K. lawmakers will vote on Theresa May's Brexit plan on Tuesday, Dec 11. The outcome is uncertain, particularly if May suffers defeat. Some speculate it could lead to a change of prime minister or an attempt to revise the Brexit deal. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned that Apple (AAPL) is in advanced talks to buy rights to a gritty Israeli TV show called "Nevelot" (English translation: "Bastards") and adapt it for the U.S., beating out bids from competitors including Showtime, FX and Amazon.

CNBC has learned Walmart (WMT) plans to buy Art.com, adding another digital brand to its portfolio and bolstering its home decor business. Art.com was bringing in more than $300 million in sales annually.



* Walmart CEO worries what consumers will have to pay if trade war escalates (CNBC)

Americans shelled out $3.5 trillion on health care last year, or $10,739 per person, but the increase in spending slowed to a pace not seen since 2013, according to a new report from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (CNBC)