Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

The health care and education sector posted the largest net job gain in the month of November as hospitals and nursing continued to dominate job creation in the United States. Professional and business services also posted strong numbers.

CNBC studied the net changes by industry for November jobs based on the data from the Labor Department contained in the jobs report released Friday. The U.S. economy added 155,000 jobs last month, fewer than the 198,000 estimated increase from economists polled by Refinitiv, according to the report.

Health care and education, which combines everything from outpatient care and social assistance to teachers and professors, posted a net change of 34,000 jobs in November after topping charts in October with 44,000 jobs.

The business and professional services sector — which includes lawyers, consultants and accountants — added 32,000 jobs. The industry has added 561,000 jobs over the year.

Manufacturing continued to post healthy numbers, up 27,000 jobs. The sector saw a net gain of 6,000 jobs in chemical manufacturing in November. The sector, a priority for President Donald Trump, has added 288,000 over the past 12 months largely in durable goods like washing machines and furniture.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 155,000 in November, compared with an average monthly gain of 209,000 over the prior 12 months," the Labor Department said in a release. "In November, job gains occurred in health care, in manufacturing, and in transportation and warehousing."

Retail trade employment, usually marked by larger swings in employment, added 18,200 jobs for the month.

"Job growth occurred in general merchandise stores and miscellaneous store retailers," the government said. "These gains were offset, in part, by declines in clothing and clothing accessories stores; electronics and appliance stores; and sporting goods, hobby, and book stores."

Leisure and hospitality saw a net gain of 15,000 jobs. That industry includes workers in the arts and entertainment space, as well as hotel employees and members of the food service industry.

Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas extraction and coal and metal mining, lost 3,000 jobs. The information sector, including print publishers, broadcasters and telecommunications professionals, lost 8,000 jobs. Government lost 6,000 jobs.