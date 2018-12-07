How to spot job layoffs coming, even in a good economy

All the more reason to mind a job-market truism: Even with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 3.7 percent, its lowest since 1969, it can still happen to you.

"In this economy, we've still seen a number of enormous, bellwether companies, in industries where there's disruption, making cuts when the economy is booming," Challenger said.

It's smart to know the warning signs of a coming layoff even when times are good, said Scott Dobroski, community expert at job-search site Glassdoor.com. They might help keep you off the list when the cuts come, or position you to land quickly if they do. It is, after all, still a good economy, without a full-blown slowdown or recession on the horizon yet. Expert advice is pretty similar from study to study, and recent headlines bolster many of them.

"The common theme is, knowledge is power when it comes to your job security,'' he said.