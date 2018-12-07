This map shows how much money Americans earn in every part of the US

The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2013-2017 American Community Survey five-year estimates on Thursday, revealing how much Americans earn in every U.S. county.

The survey includes a range of data for all 3,142 counties in the country, including statistics on economic, housing and social trends.

Overall, Americans' earnings are up, the survey reports. Compared to the previous five-year period (2008 through 2012), median household income increased in 16.6 percent of locations, while poverty rates dropped in 14 percent of places. Incomes declined in only 7.1 percent of counties.

How does your area stack up? The map below shows how much Americans earned by county across the U.S. between 2013 and 2017.