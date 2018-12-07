VISIT CNBC.COM

This map shows how much money Americans earn in every part of the US

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2013-2017 American Community Survey five-year estimates on Thursday, revealing how much Americans earn in every U.S. county.

The survey includes a range of data for all 3,142 counties in the country, including statistics on economic, housing and social trends.

Overall, Americans' earnings are up, the survey reports. Compared to the previous five-year period (2008 through 2012), median household income increased in 16.6 percent of locations, while poverty rates dropped in 14 percent of places. Incomes declined in only 7.1 percent of counties.

How does your area stack up? The map below shows how much Americans earned by county across the U.S. between 2013 and 2017.

Click to enlarge

Here's a breakdown of median annual salaries of households in the highest-earning places.

15. Marin County, California

Median household income: $104,703
Number of households: 104,846

14. San Mateo County, California

Median household income: $105,667
Number of households: 261,796

13. Nassau County, New York

Median household income: $105,744
Number of households: 444,136

12. Somerset County, New Jersey

Median household income: $106,046
Number of households: 115,970

11. Santa Clara County, California

Median household income: $106,761
Number of households: 630,451

10. Fairfax (city), Virginia

Median household income: $106,870
Number of households: 8,499

9. Morris County, New Jersey

Median household income: $107,034
Number of households: 180,124

8. Los Alamos County, New Mexico

Median household income: $110,190
Number of households: 7,525

7. Hunterdon County, New Jersey

Median household income: $110,969
Number of households: 46,822

6. Douglas County, Colorado

Median household income: $111,154
Number of households: 113,799

5. Arlington County, Virginia

Median household income: $112,138
Number of households: 102,310

4. Falls Church (city), Virginia

Median household income: $114,795
Number of households: 5,308

3. Howard County, Maryland

Median household income: $115,576
Number of households: 111,337

2. Fairfax County, Virginia

Median household income: $117,515
Number of households: 393,380

1. Loudoun County, Virginia

Median household income: $129,588
Number of households: 121,299

