May's proposal is split into a "Withdrawal Agreement," setting out the terms of the divorce and a "Future Relationship" document, which drafts how the U.K. will interact with the EU in the future.

The U.K. government and EU heads of state have signed off on the preliminary deal and now the British Parliament will undertake a "meaningful vote" to decide whether it can proceed.

Lawmakers will vote in the House of Commons at some point after 7 p.m. local time on Tuesday, December 11.

The government's motion to Parliament is being intensely scrutinized before the vote takes place, with at least five full days of parliamentary time allotted to a Brexit debate.

Should it pass the House of Commons, the proposal will also need to satisfy Parliament's upper chamber, the House of Lords.