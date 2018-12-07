This map shows how much money Americans make in every US state

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its 2013-2017 American Community Survey five-year estimates, revealing how much Americans earn in every U.S. state.

Overall, American households earned a median income of $57,652 in 2017, up from $55,322 in 2016, the survey reports. That number has increased a solid 12 percent since 2009, in the midst of the financial crisis, when the median household income sat at just $51,425.

The largest cohort of American households earn between $50,000 and $74,999, with 17.7 percent of the population claiming incomes within that range. Another 13 percent earn between $35,000 and $49,999, and more than 14 percent take home between $100,000 and $149,999.

Where you live can affect how much you're earning. While Maryland residents enjoy a median household income of just over $78,000, those who live in Mississippi earn a median of around $42,000 per year.

Here's a breakdown by state. How does yours stack up?