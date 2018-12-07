VISIT CNBC.COM

This map shows how much money Americans make in every US state

Median household income by state, 2013-2017. 
Median household income by state, 2013-2017. 

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its 2013-2017 American Community Survey five-year estimates, revealing how much Americans earn in every U.S. state.

Overall, American households earned a median income of $57,652 in 2017, up from $55,322 in 2016, the survey reports. That number has increased a solid 12 percent since 2009, in the midst of the financial crisis, when the median household income sat at just $51,425.

The largest cohort of American households earn between $50,000 and $74,999, with 17.7 percent of the population claiming incomes within that range. Another 13 percent earn between $35,000 and $49,999, and more than 14 percent take home between $100,000 and $149,999.

Where you live can affect how much you're earning. While Maryland residents enjoy a median household income of just over $78,000, those who live in Mississippi earn a median of around $42,000 per year.

Here's a breakdown by state. How does yours stack up?

Alabama

Median household income: $46,472

Alaska

Median household income: $76,114

Arizona

Median household income: $53,510

Arkansas

Median household income: $43,813

California

Median household income: $67,169

Colorado

Median household income: $65,458

Connecticut

Median household income: $73,781

Delaware

Median household income: $63,036

Florida

Median household income: $50,883

Georgia

Median household income: $52,977

Hawaii

Median household income: $74,923

Idaho

Median household income: $50,985

Illinois

Median household income: $61,229

Indiana

Median household income: $52,182

Iowa

Median household income: $56,570

Kansas

Median household income: $55,477

Kentucky

Median household income: $46,535

Louisiana

Median household income: $46,710

Maine

Median household income: $53,024

Maryland

Median household income: $78,916

Massachusetts

Median household income: $74,167

Michigan

Median household income: $52,668

Minnesota

Median household income: $65,699

Mississippi

Median household income: $42,009

Missouri

Median household income: $51,542

Montana

Median household income: $50,801

Nebraska

Median household income: $56,675

Nevada

Median household income: $55,434

New Hampshire

Median household income: $71,305

New Jersey

Median household income: $76,475

New Mexico

Median household income: $46,718

New York

Median household income: $62,765

North Carolina

Median household income: $50,320

North Dakota

Median household income: $61,285

Ohio

Median household income: $52,407

Oklahoma

Median household income: $49,767

Oregon

Median household income: $56,119

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $56,951

Rhode Island

Median household income: $61,043

South Carolina

Median household income: $48,781

South Dakota

Median household income: $54,126

Tennessee

Median household income: $48,708

Texas

Median household income: $57,051

Utah

Median household income: $65,325

Vermont

Median household income: $57,808

Virginia

Median household income: $68,766

Washington

Median household income: $66,174

West Virginia

Median household income: $44,061

Wisconsin

Median household income: $56,759

Wyoming

Median household income: $60,938

