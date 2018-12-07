The No. 1 question to ask if you want to save money when planning a wedding

If you're planning a wedding and you want to keep costs down, this is the one question you need to ask all of your vendors: "Is this the best you can do?"

Just because you said "yes" to your forever partner does not mean you have to say "yes" to the first price your vendors give you when planning your nuptials. My husband and I learned that asking that one question can actually lead to lots of pleasant surprises — and it can also be a great introduction into negotiating.

Here's how strategic application of that question helped me save big on my own big day.