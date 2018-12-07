The No. 1 question to ask if you want to save money when planning a wedding

One of the most important aspects of our wedding was photography and videography. We wanted to document our wedding and have memories we could share and pass down for generations.
After a lot of research and meeting with our top choices, we settled on a studio that was recommended by a family friend. We looked at sample photos and albums and started going over details of what was included in our photo and video package. That's when we asked the question and began our negotiation.
Our photographer offered to include in an engagement photo session, a $250 value, for free. This was great because an engagement shoot was something we did not include in our budget – so it was a bonus! It was also a lot of fun to spend an hour in the park taking photos and it got us familiar with our photographer ahead of the wedding. And it gave us beautiful professional photos for our Save The Date cards!
While we asked the question to every vendor, not all of them were able to give us a discount or add something extra into the package. Some vendors told us their prices were industry standard. In those cases, we went with the vendor we felt was best for our event.
However, we learned it doesn't hurt to ask, and you could be surprised by the results. We certainly were.
