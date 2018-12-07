Halftime Report

What the options market is saying about Facebook's next move

  • Traders are buying February calls in Facebook -- a bullish bet that the stock will move higher -- according to trader Pete Najarian.
  • "It's a big bet that they [traders] see some sort of rally coming out of Facebook over a short period of time," he said on Friday's "Halftime Report."
  • Facebook is currently in a bear market, down more than 36% from its all-time high level.

It's been a rough year for Facebook, but traders are betting the stock may soon see a bounce.

On Friday investors bought more than 6,000 calls at the February 145 strike price, according to Investitute co-founder Pete Najarian.

These particular calls expire on February 15th, so traders are betting the stock will bounce 3.85% by then. (Facebook closed at $139.63 on Thursday.)

Shares of Facebook slid further this week as the broader tech rout continued. The Facebook sell-off began in March following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, although for a period of time it did seem like the stock had recovered. Shares of the Menlo Park-based company climbed steadily higher, reaching an all-time intraday high of $218.62 on July 25th.

But since then the stock has fallen more than 36% after the tech giant missed revenue estimates for two straight quarters.

Pete Najarian owns Facebook calls.

