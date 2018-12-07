What the options market is saying about Facebook's next move

It's been a rough year for Facebook, but traders are betting the stock may soon see a bounce.

On Friday investors bought more than 6,000 calls at the February 145 strike price, according to Investitute co-founder Pete Najarian.

These particular calls expire on February 15th, so traders are betting the stock will bounce 3.85% by then. (Facebook closed at $139.63 on Thursday.)

"It's a big bet that they [traders] see some sort of rally coming out of Facebook over a short period of time," Najarian said on Friday's "Halftime Report."