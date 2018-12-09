Google has huge plans for its home city — here's a look at the massive development 

Google just revealed its vision for a massive development in its home city of Mountain View, California, outlining plans for a combination of office, retail, public and residential space.

The documents, published late Friday, center on the North Bayshore area of Mountain View, and include 3.12 million square feet of new and redeveloped offices, up to 400,000 square feet of community retail area, as many as 8,000 new homes and 35 acres of publicly accessible space. Google will partner with a developer to construct up to 6,600 of those residential units on its land, with 20 percent qualifying as affordable housing.