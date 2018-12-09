Tech

Google has huge plans for its home city — here's a look at the massive development 

  • Google just released its plans for a massive development in its home city of Mountain View, California.
  • The vision includes a combination of office, retail, public and residential space.
  • Google will partner with a developer to construct up to 6,600 residential units on its land, with 20 percent qualifying as affordable housing.
  • Mountain View city officials will discuss the plans in early 2019.

Google just revealed its vision for a massive development in its home city of Mountain View, California, outlining plans for a combination of office, retail, public and residential space.

The documents, published late Friday, center on the North Bayshore area of Mountain View, and include 3.12 million square feet of new and redeveloped offices, up to 400,000 square feet of community retail area, as many as 8,000 new homes and 35 acres of publicly accessible space. Google will partner with a developer to construct up to 6,600 of those residential units on its land, with 20 percent qualifying as affordable housing.

Google says that it worked closely with the city to comply with or exceed stipulations of the "Precise Plan" for development that Mountain View adopted last year.

"We also want to see the area transformed into what the City calls 'Complete Neighborhoods,' with a focus on increasing housing options and creating great public places that prioritize people over cars," Michael Tymoff, Google's Mountain View development director, said in a statement.

One of the North Bayshore sites, called Shoreline Commons, is co-owned by Google and real estate firm SyWest Development, but the two companies have not yet agreed on a master plan.

City officials will discuss the plans early next year.

One of Google's previously approved developments in North Bayshore, a futuristic looking campus dubbed Charleston East, is well underway.

Google's ambitious plans in Mountain View are only a small part of its Silicon Valley land grab.

The company has spent at least $2.8 billion buying up property in Mountain View, Sunnyvale and San Jose over the last two years. Earlier this week, it won approval to buy 10 more acres in San Jose for $110 million.

You can read Google's full plans for North Bayshore here.

