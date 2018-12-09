Here's what became of Bernie Madoff's inner circle



Bernie Madoff turned 80 years old in 2018. He apparently marked the occasion quietly at the medium security Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina, where he is in the tenth year of a 150-year sentence. His longtime defense attorney, Ira Lee Sorkin, says he last spoke with Madoff earlier this year.

"He's keeping his mind active. He's doing okay," Sorkin said, "as well as one could expect someone to be okay when they know they're going to die in prison."

Madoff has cut back on his contacts with the news media, not responding to multiple emails from CNBC ahead of the tenth anniversary of his arrest. In a 2013 interview at the prison, he said life behind bars was proving to be less stressful than life on Wall Street.

"It's kind of like being in the army," he said, "only you're not worried about getting killed."

But in a 2015 email, he wrote, "I'm hanging in there. I miss my family terribly. How on earth did I get myself into this nightmare?"