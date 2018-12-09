Airlines canceled more than 1,400 flights over the weekend, as a wintry storm from Virginia to Florida snarled air travel, with disruptions likely to spill over into the work week.

The storm dumped snow and sleet across the Carolinas and Virginia, causing treacherous travel conditions. The storm knocked out power to some 200,000 customers, Duke Energy said.

American Airlines said it canceled 1,100 flights that were scheduled for Sunday, on top of 225 that were called off Saturday, as it wound down operations ahead of the storm at its hub at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airport was the most affected on Sunday, with 1,100 cancellations — about three-quarters of its scheduled departures and arrivals, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com.

American waived date-change fees for travelers affected by the storm if they can fly through next Saturday, and Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways also waived date change fees.

Southwest Airlines doesn't not charge travelers a flat fee to change their dates, but said customers wouldn't have to pay the difference in fare for changing their dates, if they can travel within two weeks of the original.

Some travel disruptions are set to continue beyond Sunday. American said it canceled 300 flights scheduled for Monday.