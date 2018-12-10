Australia stocks fall after China reported weaker than expected trade data

Stocks in Australia traded lower Monday morning following significantly weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data released over the weekend.
The ASX 200 fell 0.9 percent in early trade, with most sectors seeing losses.
Shares of Australia's so-called Big Four Banks declined. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group dropped 1.59 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell almost 2 percent. Westpac slipped 1.55 percent and National Australia Bank was down 1.5 percent.
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japan's Nikkei 225. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,210 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,320. The index last closed at 21,678.68.
The mainland Chinese markets, closely watched as a result of the trade war between Beijing and Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.