"We are good allies of all of the countries," said Al Shamisi, who added that he sees a "huge" import and export potential for the region.

Monday marks the inauguration of a 35-year concession agreement between Abu Dhabi Ports and China Ocean Shipping Company (Cosco) Shipping Ports. The deal will allow Cosco to operate and develop a new container terminal in Khalifa Port to support trade flows expected from China's 60-country-wide infrastructure project.

The belt and road initiative is a vast project designed to link China with much of Asia, Europe the Middle East and Africa, and to increase Beijing's political and trade influence globally.

The port, which is situated halfway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, now serves over 25 shipping lines and has links to 70 international destinations. Al Shamisi said that makes it a "strategic location" for trade, not only within the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East, but the wider ecosystem.

"It's huge … We are not serving the Middle East per se, but we are serving the North Africa Indian subcontinent and we are transitioning point to all of these destinations," said Al Shamisi.

"Having such infrastructure where the biggest ships can enter and use Khalifa Port as a hub, it will serve the one belt one road, and it's actually the heart of the one belt one road," he added.