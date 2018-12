[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to tell parliament that she is to postpone a vote on her draft deal to exit the EU.

Britain and Northern Ireland is due to leave the EU in march next year but the terms of the deal must be approved by U.K. lawmakers.

A vote scheduled for Tuesday looks set to be delayed to avoid a probable government defeat.