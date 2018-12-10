China's state-controlled media claim Canada is putting on a 'show trial' for Huawei executive

A Chinese state-run newspaper lashed out at Canada on Sunday over the arrest of a top Huawei executive, saying it is bowing to pressure from the United States and likening her treatment to a "show trial" aimed at humiliating China for challenging the U.S. in global technology leadership.

Justice authorities in Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, on Dec. 1 in Vancouver, reportedly over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran. Meng faces possible extradition to the U.S.

The detention comes within the broader context of the U.S.-China trade war and just as President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day truce at the G-20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

The English-language China Daily, in an editorial published Sunday on its website, accused Canada of detaining Meng for the sake of its relations with the U.S. The paper stressed that Washington maintains close intelligence ties with Ottawa under the "Five Eyes" sharing arrangement that also includes Britain, Australia and New Zealand.