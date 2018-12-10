Thank the 2008 recession for rising Christmas tree prices today

Don't be surprised if there's a little sticker shock at the Christmas tree lot this year.

The price of Christmas trees is rising, indicating the industry is finally recovering from the Great Recession, which thrust it into a decade-long slump.

The National Christmas Tree Association survey conducted by Nielsen/Harris found that the average price about 2,000 respondents paid for a real tree in 2017 increased to $75, up 30 cents from the previous year's price tag. This year, prices will probably rise again, maybe as much as 5 percent to 10 percent in some areas, NCTA spokesman Doug Hundley said.

Between 2005 and 2015, the Christmas tree industry was not profitable for its growers, he told CNBC. A surplus of trees, combined with the financial crisis in 2008, meant that farmers struggled to sell all of the trees that they had, leading to discounts for customers.

Between 2015 and 2016, prices went up about 15 percent. The jump in price reflects a return to more profitable pricing, as well as a shortfall of supply.

During the economic downturn, farmers could not afford to plant as many seedlings. An evergreen conifer takes between eight to 10 years to mature, so the impact of that decision was felt years later.