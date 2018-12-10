Citi forecasts oil goes nowhere in 2019 as OPEC cuts and US pumps more

Citi believes international oil prices will average $60 a barrel in 2019, remaining near current levels as OPEC-led production cuts encourage U.S. drillers to put more oil on the market.

OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed on Friday to remove 1.2 million barrels per day from the market beginning in January. The move follows a more than 30-percent collapse in oil prices that saw international benchmark Brent crude fall from more than $86 a barrel to a 13-month low at $57.50 last month.

Some analysts forecast the production cuts will cause Brent to rebound back towards $70 or $80 a barrel.

However, Citi says an earlier round of production cuts from the so-called OPEC+ alliance has only delayed the inevitable. Rather than putting oil on a steady upward trajectory, the new supply cuts "almost certainly" set up another sell-off.