Under the Affordable Care Act, you can change your health care plan once a year during open enrollment. That period is about to end, and if you don't have health insurance, you'll want to get it. Not because of the tax hit – the mandate to buy insurance was ended under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – but because going without health insurance is an enormous financial risk.

Get help if you need it. It's pretty easy to shop for health insurance online these days. Choose a licensed online broker from a site such as eHealth or HealthMarkets. Check plans available on the government site.

Work through a licensed online broker, and make sure that any website offers a way to contact licensed agents by phone or through online chat if you need personal help or advice.