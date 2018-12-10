Goldman warns a sharp US economic slowdown next year could see financial markets running 'scared'

Global equity markets could struggle to come to terms with a dramatic slowdown from the world's largest economy next year, one Goldman Sachs strategist told CNBC on Monday, with trade tensions elevating the risk of near-term volatility.

Fresh signs of slowing global growth, and emerging pockets of weakness in the U.S., rattled financial markets last week. And the sell-off continued Monday, with weaker-than-anticipated data from the U.S., China and Japan adding to mounting worries about the global economic outlook for 2019.

"Next year is going to be tough because I think one of the key changes to this year is that the U.S. is going to slowdown," Christian Mueller-Glissmann, senior multi-asset strategist at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

"We expect the U.S. to slow down to less than 2 percent by the end of next year and as a result of that you could see the market getting quite scared," Mueller-Glissmann said.