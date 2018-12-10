Tech

GoPro is moving camera production out of China over tariff concerns

  • GoPro says it will move production of U.S.-bound cameras out of China to avoid being caught up in tariffs.
  • It did not say where those cameras will be manufactured though.
  • The company said its international-bound camera production will remain in China.
Nick Woodman, founder and chief executive officer of GoPro Inc., speaks during an event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
GoPro announced Monday it is pulling camera production out of China by summer 2019 to avoid being caught up in the ongoing tariff feud between the U.S. and China. The change will affect most of GoPro's U.S.-bound cameras, while its international-bound camera production will continue in China, the company said in a press release. GoPro was down 2.6 percent in early trading.

"Today's geopolitical business environment requires agility, and we're proactively addressing tariff concerns by moving most of our US-bound camera production out of China," Brian McGee, executive vice president and CFO of GoPro said in the press release. "We believe this diversified approach to production can benefit our business regardless of tariff implications."

The trade war between the U.S. and China has been escalating in recent months up until a 90-day pause the White House said both countries' leaders agreed to last week. But the fear of future tariffs still drove GoPro's camera production out of China.

GoPro owns the production equipment it uses to manufacture cameras, the company said in the release, and only relies on its manufacturing partner in China for its facilities. Because of this, McGee said in the release, "we expect to make this move at a relatively low cost."

