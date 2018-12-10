Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Stitch Fix, Ascena Retail and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Stitch Fix jumped 10 percent after reporting first-quarter earnings of 10 cents per share, topping the 3 cents per share analysts expected. The online subscription service reported $366 million versus $358 million expected by analysts. Stitch Fix reported active clients missed expectations, saying it had 2.9 million active clients. Analysts expected 2.95 million.

Ascena Retail surged more than 11 percent during after hours trading Monday as the company exceeded Wall Street's expectations in its first quarter earnings report. The women's clothing retailer reported 6 cents per share on revenue of $1.59 billion, versus analysts' expectations of 4 cents per share on revenue of $1.56 billion, according to a Refinitiv consensus estimate.

Comparable sales were also up 3 percent, beating expectations. Analysts had expected a 1.4 percent increase. But Ascena Retail gave weak guidance for the second quarter.

Casey's General shares slipped more than 3 percent after coming up short on Wall Street's sales estimates. Same store gallons were down 1.1 percent in the second quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected an increase of 0.9 percent. Grocery comparable sales and prepared foods comparable were also lower than expected.

The convenience store exceeded analysts' earnings estimates. The company reported earnings of $1.80 per share, above estimates of $1.61 per share. The company met revenue expectations, reporting $2.54 billion.