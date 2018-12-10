When President Donald Trump faces Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, his favorite foils will carry a lot more leverage than they have held at any point in the nearly two years since the president took office.
Trump will meet with the Democratic congressional leaders at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday as they try to strike a deal to avoid a partial government shutdown when funding expires after Dec. 21. The biggest sticking point is whether to fund the president's proposed border wall, a top Trump campaign promise that Democrats have vowed not to give him.
As she will likely hold the House speaker's gavel next month after her party gained 40 seats in last month's midterms, Pelosi appears emboldened ahead of what could become the third shutdown of the year. The meeting Tuesday will help to decide which party will yield in perhaps the last major legislative scrum under unified Republican control of the White House and Congress.
Trump has pushed for $5 billion to build the physical barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border, calling it essential to cracking down on illegal immigration, an issue that he considers "a total winner" politically. Democrats and even some Republicans consider the wall not only inhumane but also ineffective. Trump had repeatedly said he would make Mexico pay for the wall.