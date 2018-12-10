A Brexit vote in U.K. parliament has been delayed by Prime Minister Theresa May, following fears that the British government was headed for an embarrassing defeat.

The move was confirmed in a statement by May to lawmakers in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

May claimed that while there was broad support for her deal, the issue of the Northern Irish backstop remained a concern and she would return to European counterparts to renegotiate the deal.

"I will hold emergency talks with EU leaders to discuss possible changes to backstop," May said before adding that Brussels were open to further discussions on the matter.

The U.K. leader defended her original proposal saying she was in "no doubt that this is the right Brexit deal." May also warned that wanted to promote a second referendum, must "be honest on the risk of dividing the U.K."

She then warned those who wanted to leave Europe with no deal, to be equally honest on its impact upon the poorer areas of Britain.

The climb-down will be seen as a failure on the government's part to persuade enough lawmakers that the draft Brexit deal with Brussels is the best possible arrangement.

At the start of her statement, sterling was at $1.2640 versus the dollar and fell to $1.2563 as she spoke. On the day sterling was lower by 1.2 percent.

In response, the leader of the U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said it was clear that the government had "lost control of events and is in disarray."

Corbyn added that May was "trying to buy herself one last chance to make a deal" and that if she couldn't then she should resign from her post.

In one moment that appears to undermine May's move, the House of Commons Speaker John Bercow told the Commons that any minister could move that the debate be adjourned — giving MPs a chance to vote on whether or not the vote itself should be pulled.