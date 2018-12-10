Here's how long it would take to pay off the average credit card balance in every US state

For most Americans, it would take over a year to pay down their credit card debt. In the South, it would take even longer.
The typical American household needs about 13 months to pay down the average debt of $8,195, according to a recent analysis by CreditCards.com. And that's assuming you're being aggressive and putting 15 percent of your income toward your debt.
Those living in New Mexico have the highest credit card debt burden on average, though, with $8,323, meaning the typical resident needs 17 months.
Overall, southern states fared the worst in the recent analysis. CreditCards.com industry analyst Ted Rossman says it would also take people in Louisiana and West Virginia about 17 months to pay off the average credit card balance.