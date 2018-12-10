Here's how long it would take to pay off the average credit card balance in every US state

A significant reason for that is income, he says. The median household makes much less money in states like New Mexico, Louisiana, West Virginia, Alabama and Arkansas.

"Those states rank at the bottom for income, so it's just that much harder to get out of debt," Rossman says.

He adds that he sees a lot more variation in income levels than in debt levels, meaning that Americans are all racking up the similar amounts of credit card debt — it's just that some are earning more to offset it. Yet everyone, he says, should have an eye on the future.

Right now the economy is pretty good: "I know we're seeing some volatility in stocks of late and there are some worries that we might be headed for a downturn ahead, but really at the moment, we've been in a good stretch for a long time here." But even during an economic upswing, he says, people struggle to get out of debt, so it's important to make sure you can pay off what you owe whether the economy's doing well or not.

"If you're only making the minimum payment, which is typically 1 percent of the balance plus interest, you're going to be in debt for literally decades," Rossman says.