When 2+2=5: How mortgage calculators are misleading

House shoppers hurrying to find dream homes before interest rates go higher often turn to online mortgage calculators offered by personal finance and real estate sites to get a feel for just how dreamy a home they can afford.

When they do, they risk getting bad information, experts say.

"Most online mortgage calculators fall short of giving all the information you need to estimate a house payment," said Bob Harkson, a certified financial planner with Phase 2 Wealth Advisors in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Philip A. Seagraves, an economics and finance professor at Middle Tennessee State University Jones College of Business puts it more pungently.

"My opinion of the online calculators is that they're really just click-bait to get people to a mortgage site," Seagraves said.