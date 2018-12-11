The 10 most affordable cities for business professionals to live and work in 2019

If you're looking to make a career change in 2019, then there are two factors that matter to you most: job opportunities and cost of living.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, regardless of your salary, you should spend no more than 30 percent of your monthly gross income on housing. If you spend more, you run the risk of becoming "cost burdened" by your living expenses.

To gain a clear sense of which U.S. cities provide business professionals the best bang for their buck, BusinessStudent.com created a list of the Most Affordable Cities to Live and Work in 2019. The site looked at over 120 business-related jobs most commonly posted on Indeed.com in all 50 states. Then, it compared the salaries of those jobs to the average rent of a two-bedroom apartment across the U.S., based on data from Rentjungle.com.

Tulsa, Oklahoma was found to be the most affordable city to live and work in 2019, with 85 percent of a business professional's average $68,147 salary left over after rent.

Take a look at the list below to see which other cities made the list: