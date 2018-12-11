VISIT CNBC.COM

Work

Work

The 10 most affordable cities for business professionals to live and work in 2019

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Davel5957 | E+ | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

If you're looking to make a career change in 2019, then there are two factors that matter to you most: job opportunities and cost of living.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, regardless of your salary, you should spend no more than 30 percent of your monthly gross income on housing. If you spend more, you run the risk of becoming "cost burdened" by your living expenses.

To gain a clear sense of which U.S. cities provide business professionals the best bang for their buck, BusinessStudent.com created a list of the Most Affordable Cities to Live and Work in 2019. The site looked at over 120 business-related jobs most commonly posted on Indeed.com in all 50 states. Then, it compared the salaries of those jobs to the average rent of a two-bedroom apartment across the U.S., based on data from Rentjungle.com.

Tulsa, Oklahoma was found to be the most affordable city to live and work in 2019, with 85 percent of a business professional's average $68,147 salary left over after rent.

Take a look at the list below to see which other cities made the list:

10. Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska
Andrew Reese | Getty Images
Omaha, Nebraska

Average yearly salary: $65,089

Monthly rent: $1,009

Total yearly rent: $12,108

Salary after rent: $52,981

Percent of salary after rent: 81 percent

9. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan
Barry Winiker | Getty Images

Average yearly salary: $68,546

Monthly rent: $1,048

Total yearly rent: $12,576

Salary after rent: $55,970

Percent of salary after rent: 82 percent

8. Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama.
Sean Pavorie | Getty Images
Birmingham, Alabama.

Average yearly salary: $73,758

Monthly rent: $1,120

Total yearly rent: $13,440

Salary after rent: $60,318

Percent of salary after rent: 82 percent

7. Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas.
Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images
Fort Worth, Texas.

Average yearly salary: $75,797

Monthly rent: $1,108

Total yearly rent: $13,296

Salary after rent: $62,501

Percent of salary after rent: 82 percent

6. Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina
James Robinson | E+ | Getty Images
Columbia, South Carolina

Average yearly salary: $68,541

Monthly rent: $999

Total yearly rent: $11,988

Salary after rent: $56,553

Percent of salary after rent: 83 percent

5. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee
Getty Images
Memphis, Tennessee

Average yearly salary: $69,866

Monthly rent: $984

Total yearly rent: $11,808

Salary after rent: $58,058

Percent of salary after rent: 83 percent

4. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada
RebeccaAng | Getty Images
Las Vegas, Nevada

Average yearly salary: $74,199

Monthly rent: $1,038

Total yearly rent: $12,456

Salary after rent: $61,743

Percent of salary after rent: 83 percent

3. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City.
SunChan | E+ | Getty Images
Oklahoma City.

Average yearly salary: $73,132

Monthly rent: $958

Total yearly rent: $11,496

Salary after rent: $61,636

Percent of salary after rent: 84 percent

2. Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Lexington, Kentucky

Average yearly salary: $69,917

Monthly rent: $889

Total yearly rent: $10,668

Salary after rent: $59,249

Percent of salary after rent: 85 percent

1. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average yearly salary: $68,147

Monthly rent: $863

Total yearly rent: $10,356

Salary after rent: $57,791

Percent of salary after rent: 85 percent

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: The 10 best cities for finding a job today don't include New York or San Francisco

These are the 10 best cities to find a job in 2018
These are the 10 best cities for finding a job in 2018   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...