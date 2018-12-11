80% of younger shoppers make impulse purchases online—here's how sites trick you into spending

More and more shopping is happening online: E-commerce made up nearly 10 percent of all retail sales in the second quarter of 2018, U.S. Census data shows. According to Adobe Analytics, online spending hit a whopping $6.22 billion this Black Friday alone.

And a lot of that shopping isn't budgeted for or planned.

Of the millions of Americans who bought something online this year, a CreditCards.com poll of more than 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 or older finds that almost half, or 44 percent, made an impulse buy on the Internet in the past three months. For younger people, the numbers go up even more: 21 percent of 28-to-37-year-olds say they made a spontaneous online buy in the previous week.

Overall, "only 21.8 percent of older millennials and 23.3 percent of Gen Xers say they have never made this type of purchase," the site reports. "That means almost 80 percent have made a split-second buying decision while perusing the web."