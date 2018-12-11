A big market collapse and $20 oil make the list of Nomura's 'grey swan' predictions for 2019

While black swans are impossible to predict, Nomura analysts have put nine "grey swans" for 2019 on their radar.

The firm says so-called grey swans, close cousins of black swans, are foreseeable risk events that end up having a much more drastic impact than expected. A few of those in 2018 were the emerging markets currencies retreat, the volatility spike in February and the global equity sell-off.

"None of these are our base case, and instead are more an exercise in forcing us to think outside our usual base scenario-risk modes of thinking," said the team of currency, fixed income and economic analysts at the firm.