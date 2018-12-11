Personal Finance

Americans spend nearly two hours a day shopping online at work

  • More than half of employed Americans confess to shopping online while on the clock.
  • On average, workers spend about 1.7 hours a day browsing the internet.
How to outsmart the holiday shopping season
How to outsmart the holiday shopping season   

Don't expect to get much done during the month of December.

With the holidays around the corner, workers spend about 1.7 hours of the day shopping online, according to a new study conducted by Finder.com.

Overall, more than half, or 57 percent, of employed Americans confessed to shopping while on the clock, the personal finance site said, totaling some 234 million hours a day browsing the internet. Finder polled over 2,000 adults in June.

"That's a significant chunk of time people are not doing their job," said Jennifer McDermott, Finder's consumer advocate.

A separate survey by CareerBuilder similarly found that more than half of workers said they spend at least some work time holiday shopping online.

A shopper browses the internet for deals.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
A shopper browses the internet for deals.

Deal hunting doesn't stop there either, Finder found. The majority of employed Americans also admitted to browsing travel destinations while working, spending an average of 1.3 hours a day planning their next getaway.

Collectively, Americans spend an estimated 180 million hours a day searching for their next vacation.

To stay better focused on the task at hand, McDermott advises employees to shut off their internet connection altogether while they complete work on a project, then set a timer to take a break to browse online. McDermott suggests a shooting for a five-minute time limit.

More from Personal Finance:
Don't make it a happy holiday for hackers: How to protect yourself
Watch out: 4 scams targeting holiday shoppers
Sounds crazy, but employees are leaving money on the table

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...