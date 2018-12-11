How to outsmart the holiday shopping season 3:19 PM ET Wed, 28 Nov 2018 | 29:52

Don't expect to get much done during the month of December.

With the holidays around the corner, workers spend about 1.7 hours of the day shopping online, according to a new study conducted by Finder.com.

Overall, more than half, or 57 percent, of employed Americans confessed to shopping while on the clock, the personal finance site said, totaling some 234 million hours a day browsing the internet. Finder polled over 2,000 adults in June.

"That's a significant chunk of time people are not doing their job," said Jennifer McDermott, Finder's consumer advocate.

A separate survey by CareerBuilder similarly found that more than half of workers said they spend at least some work time holiday shopping online.