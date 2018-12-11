Asian stocks mostly lower following volatile session on Wall Street

Prime Minister Theresa May delayed a Brexit vote that was set to take place on Tuesday in the U.K. parliament.

The move was confirmed in a statement by May to lawmakers in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

The now-delayed vote in the House of Commons, termed the "meaningful vote," was to allow lawmakers to accept or reject the terms of Brexit that the EU and British government had previously agreed.

May claimed that while there was broad support for her deal, the issue of the Northern Irish backstop remained a concern and she would return to European counterparts to renegotiate the deal.

"I will hold emergency talks with EU leaders to discuss possible changes to backstop," May said.

The British pound fell to a 21-month low of $1.266 following the announcement. It last traded at $1.2553.