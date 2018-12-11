Asian stocks mostly lower following volatile session on Wall Street

Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower in the morning on the back of a volatile session on Wall Street which saw the Dow recover from a 507-point drop.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.21 percent in early trade while the Topix index fell by 0.46 percent. Shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank, however, rose 2.8 percent after the company announced on Monday that shares of its mobile unit IPO would be priced at 1,500 yen apiece (approx. $13.25). Softbank is expected to raise 2.65 trillion yen from the listing (approx. $23.4 billion).
Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi saw fractional losses.
Australia's ASX 200, on the other hand, rose 0.39 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing gains.
Shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks saw gains in the morning. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group advanced 0.37 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.41 percent, Westpac gained 0.6 percent and National Australia Bank climbed up by 0.26 percent.
The mainland Chinese markets, watched as a result of Beijing's trade spat with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.