Asian stocks mostly lower following volatile session on Wall Street

  • Wall Street had a volatile session overnight which saw the Dow recover from a 507-point drop.
  • Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May delayed a Brexit vote that was set to take place on Tuesday in the U.K. parliament. The pound plunged to 21-month lows on the back of that announcement.
  • Also on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India's chief, Urjit Patel, resigned abruptly, stoking concerns over the independence of the central bank.

Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower in the morning on the back of a volatile session on Wall Street which saw the Dow recover from a 507-point drop.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.21 percent in early trade while the Topix index fell by 0.46 percent. Shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank, however, rose 2.8 percent after the company announced on Monday that shares of its mobile unit IPO would be priced at 1,500 yen apiece (approx. $13.25). Softbank is expected to raise 2.65 trillion yen from the listing (approx. $23.4 billion).

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi saw fractional losses.

Australia's ASX 200, on the other hand, rose 0.39 percent in morning trade, with most sectors seeing gains.

Shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks saw gains in the morning. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group advanced 0.37 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia rose 0.41 percent, Westpac gained 0.6 percent and National Australia Bank climbed up by 0.26 percent.

The mainland Chinese markets, watched as a result of Beijing's trade spat with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

UK government delays Brexit vote

Prime Minister Theresa May delayed a Brexit vote that was set to take place on Tuesday in the U.K. parliament.

The move was confirmed in a statement by May to lawmakers in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

The now-delayed vote in the House of Commons, termed the "meaningful vote," was to allow lawmakers to accept or reject the terms of Brexit that the EU and British government had previously agreed.

May claimed that while there was broad support for her deal, the issue of the Northern Irish backstop remained a concern and she would return to European counterparts to renegotiate the deal.

"I will hold emergency talks with EU leaders to discuss possible changes to backstop," May said.

The British pound fell to a 21-month low of $1.266 following the announcement. It last traded at $1.2553.

Wall Street bounces from declines

In overnight market action stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased an intraday 507-point drop to close 34.31 points higher at 24,423.26 while the S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent to finish the trading day at 2,637.72. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7 percent to close at 7,020.52.

At its lows of the day, the S&P 500 dipped below its low reached in October during the previous major market sell-off. These technical breakdowns typically lead to more selling as some computer programs are set to dump stocks on those levels.

RBI chief departs abruptly

The Reserve Bank of India's governor, Urjit Patel, resigned with immediate effect on Monday, raising concerns over the independence of the central bank.

The primary focus for investors is whether Patel resigned due to growing pressure from India's government to lower rates and conduct looser monetary policy as the countdown to next year's general election kicks off. Patel was reportedly criticized by the government for the central bank's relentless push to clean up India's banking sector.

Patel's resignation comes less than three years after his predecessor Raghuram Rajan was not confirmed for a second term as central bank governor in 2016, possibly due to growing tensions between him and India's government.

Following the announcement, the rupee fell sharply against the dollar. The Indian currency was last at 72.49 against the greenback, after trading above 71.2 earlier.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.219 after rising from levels around 96.4 earlier.

The Japanese yen traded at 113.17 against the dollar after seeing highs around above 112.2 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7188 after touching highs above $0.722 in the previous session.

— Reuters and CNBC's Fred Imbert, David Reid and Seema Mody contributed to this report.

