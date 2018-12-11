Cramer Remix: Don't waste your time with sector-based ETFs   

In this market, investors should opt for individual stocks instead of exchange-traded funds, which often lump together shares of companies with conflicting trajectories, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday after a turbulent trading session.

Using the technology sector as an example, the "Mad Money" host outlined the crosscurrents making the group particularly "complicated."

Apple's stock has been dragging a lot of tech stocks lower on iPhone sales worries, and shares of AMD and Nvidia have plummeted on confusion over demand for some of their semiconductor products.

"I can't in good conscience tell you to 'buy tech' here, but I can tell you to buy some specific parts of tech," Cramer said. "The data center, the cloud, PC, security, autonomous driving — they are all very strong. This is why you pick individual stocks rather than wasting your time with sector-based ETFs, because there are plenty of winners out there."