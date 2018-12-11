It may sound like the opposite of what you want to do, yet putting a stop to your checks may actually pay off in the long run in some situations.

Here's how it works: If you claim retirement benefits at the earliest age possible — 62 — you take a permanently reduced benefit. That is generally 75 percent of what you are entitled to based on your earnings record.

If you wait until full retirement age — 66 or 67, depending on the year in which you were born — you will receive your full benefit.

If you delay your benefits even longer, you get an 8 percent increase for every year you wait up until age 70. In total, that represents a potential increase of 32 percent.

If you take Social Security benefits early at 62, you can still change your mind once you reach full retirement age, said Joe Elsasser, president and founder of Covisum, a provider of Social Security claiming software.

"They can suspend from 66 to 70, and they'll get back to where they would have been had they delayed until 66 in the first place," Elsasser said.

More good news: In the interim, you do not have to pay the Social Security Administration back for the benefits you previously collected.