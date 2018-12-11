GM, Ford shares jump on report China is moving toward auto tariff cut Trump hinted at

Shares of General Motors and Ford jumped on Tuesday on a Bloomberg News report that China is moving toward cutting tariffs on autos made in the U.S.

Shares of GM added 2.4 percent in premarket trading Tuesday. Ford rose 1.8 percent and Tesla rallied 1.6 percent. Overall stock futures also got a lift following the report.

Bloomberg News said the proposal would cut the tariffs to 15 percent from 40 percent, citing people familiar with the matter. China raised tariffs on U.S. autos to 40 percent in July in retaliation to U.S. tariffs.

A day after President Donald Trump agreed to a 90-day trade truce with China at the G-20, he tweeted that the country had agreed to lower these auto tariffs.

But after the tweet from Trump, neither the White House nor China verified that this was agreed upon. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday's report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.