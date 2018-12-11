House Democrats prepare to push for $15 federal minimum wage, setting up clash with big business

In pushing for a higher federal minimum wage, Democrats have argued that the pay floor has failed to keep pace with rising costs for consumers. The federal minimum wage peaked in 1968 at $11.83 per hour in 2018 dollars, and has not approached that level in decades.

Wage growth has started to pick up more in recent months in a tight labor market. Average hourly earnings rose at a 3.1 percent pace in November from the previous year. But real wages adjusted for inflation have barely budged: They even fell in October from the previous year.

Numerous states and localities have moved to raise their minimum wages in recent years, though only some have gone as far as $15 per hour. At the start of 2019, 29 states will have a higher pay floor than the federal $7.25 per hour, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Even pro-Trump states such as Arkansas and Missouri voted last month to hike their minimum wages, which advocates touted as major victories.

Only two — Georgia and Wyoming — will have a lower minimum wage of $5.15 per hour. But most employees will still receive the U.S. minimum wage there. The remaining states will have a pay floor of $7.25 an hour.

When states have a higher minimum wage than the federal level, the state rate applies, with exceptions for some workers.

With progress toward increasing the pay floor at the federal level stalled, activists pushing for legislation to raise wages have largely focused on states and localities. Fight for $15, an organization started in 2012 when fast-food workers walked off the job in New York, has been at the forefront of the campaign for a $15 per hour minimum wage.

"House Democrats are prioritizing their move to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour because the Fight for $15 has changed the conversation on wages and politics in America," said Allynn Umel, organizing director of Fight for $15.

"This movement will grow until all working people win $15 an hour and the right to join a union, no matter where they work," Umel added.

Labor rights advocates saw another victory in October, when corporate behemoth Amazon announced it would raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all U.S. employees. A tighter labor market that makes workers harder to find, as well as political pressure from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., contributed to the company's decision.