Fintech start-up Plaid raises $250 million at $2.7 billion valuation, adds Mary Meeker to board

Fintech company Plaid just hit a key Silicon Valley milestone: A multi-billion dollar valuation.
The start-up announced a $250 million funding round on Tuesday, led by Kleiner Perkins' veteran partner Mary Meeker, who will also be joining Plaid's board. Andreessen Horowitz and Index Ventures were among the new investors while former backers Goldman Sachs, NEA and Spark Capital participated, too.
The cash injection brings Plaid's valuation to $2.65 billion, according to a source familiar with the fundraising, who asked not to be named because negotiations were private. This marks a massive increase from Plaid's previous $44 million Series B round and $225 million valuation, according to data from Pitchbook.
"We've been really fortunate to have incredible growth in the fintech ecosystem and have been a key partner in driving that," Plaid's CEO Zach Perret told CNBC in a phone interview.
Plaid's co-founders declined to comment on the valuation.
As of December, the company said 25 percent of people in the United States with bank accounts have connected to Plaid through an app — a 13 percent increase from last year.
Despite being well-known among Silicon Valley developers, the average person interacting with Plaid most likely wouldn't recognize the name. Its API software quietly powers everything from the popular peer-to-peer payment app Venmo to the mobile investing app Robinhood to cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Gemini.