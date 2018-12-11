Investing in Space

Start-up Spire Global lands deal with ESA's Galileo satellites for predictive weather data

  • Spire Global, a satellite analytics company, is partnering with ESA to use data from the Galileo constellation.
  • The deal is worth up to $2.7 billion over the next 25 years to Spire, the company told CNBC exclusively.
  • Two of Spire's recently launched satellites used signals from the Galileo satellite constellation to measure changes in the Earth's atmosphere through a technique called "radio occultation."
Spire Global CEO Peter Platzer speaks at the NewSpace Europe 2018 conference in Luxembourg.
Satellite analytics company Spire Global is the first in the world to partner with the European Space Agency to use the European Union's Galileo constellation to gather advanced weather data, the company told CNBC exclusively on Tuesday.

The data is worth as much as $2.7 billion over the next 25 years to Spire, CEO Peter Platzer estimated. Platzer will announce the partnership officially on Tuesday afternoon at Morgan Stanley's Space Summit in New York City.

Two of Spire's recently launched satellites used signals from the Galileo satellite constellation to measure changes in the Earth's atmosphere through a technique called "radio occultation." This previously untapped data will give Spire's analytics business a "new tier of data for advanced weather prediction," the company said.

Spire has built and launched more than 60 "cubesat"-sized satellites since 2014. But Spire describes itself as an analytics company, as a variety of industries use Spire's data, ranging from hedge funds to earth scientists to shipping businesses. The company has raised more than $140 million in total funding since its founding in 2012, with offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Glasgow, Luxembourg and Singapore.

A Spire Lemur-2 satellite being tested before launch

The company's "cubesat"-sized satellites are small enough to fit in a mailbox. Spire's satellites have multiple sensors on board, which track ships and airplanes, as well as gather atmospheric data to forecast weather.

The Galileo constellation is a network of 30 satellites created by the European Union to create a new global navigation system – much like the global positioning system (GPS) built by the U.S. While four Galileo satellites are yet to launch, the system began providing initial services in 2016.