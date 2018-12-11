Morning Brief

Stock futures pop | US-China talk trade | Google CEO goes to Washington

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to strong gains at this morning's open on Wall Street after the Dow erased a 507-point loss to finish Monday's wild session higher. However, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all still sharply lower for the month. (CNBC)

The Dow and S&P on Monday broke their three-session losing streaks. Both remained lower for 2018. The Nasdaq logged its seventh positive session in the past 10, adding to small gains for the year. (CNBC)

European stocks were also higher this morning as U.S. and Chinese officials held a conference call last night to discuss the road map for the next stage of their trade talks. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day tariff truce. (Reuters)

Shares of General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) jumped in premarket trading this morning on a Bloomberg News report that China is moving toward cutting tariffs on autos made in the U.S.

On today's economic calendar, the Labor Department is out with the November producer price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET, with forecasts calling for a decline of 0.1 percent in the headline number and an increase of 0.1 percent excluding the food and energy sectors. (CNBC)

In advance of next week's Fed meeting and the debate over next year's path for interest rates, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last night she's concerned with ballooning levels of corporate debt. (CNBC)

Retailers Destination Maternity (DEST) and DSW (DSW) are among the handful of companies releasing earnings this morning. American Eagle Outfitters (AE) and Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) issue quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Google CEO Sundar Pichai put an emphasis on the company's patriotism in his prepared remarks for today's congressional hearing. Pichai will likely face questions about the Alphabet unit's purported bias against conservative content on search and YouTube. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) filed an appeal to overturn a broad iPhone sales ban in China. On Monday, a court there granted Qualcomm's (QCOM) request for two preliminary injunctions against four of Apple's Chinese subsidiaries for patent infringement. (CNBC)

The CFO of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is set to return to a Vancouver courtroom today as a judge considers final issues in determining whether Meng Wanzhou should be freed on bail while awaiting proceedings on extradition to the U.S. (Reuters)

With a $120 million severance package on the line, the investigation into sexual-misconduct claims against ousted CBS CEO Les Moonves looms over the network's twice-delayed annual shareholders meeting today. (AP)

When Trump faces Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer today to talk about ways to avoid a government shutdown, the president's favorite Democratic foils carry a lot more leverage than they have held at any point in the nearly two years since he took office. (CNBC)

The Trump administration is expected to unveil details of a new proposal to rollback of an Obama-era clean water regulation that's become a rallying cry for farmers and property-rights activists opposed to federal overreach. (USA Today)

Britain's parliament plans to vote on whether to approve Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal before Jan. 21. May had been due to hold the vote this evening, but announced Monday she would defer it. (Reuters)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Shares of DSW were surging about 13 percent in the premarket after the shoe retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. DSW also beat on same store sales and raised forward guidance.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was tanking about 15 percent after warning subscriber numbers won't increase in the holiday quarter. The stock had initially surged after the online styling service reported better-than-expected earnings.

Ascena Retail (ASNA) earned an adjusted 6 cents per share in its latest quarter. The Ann Taylor parent also slightly beat estimates on revenue. The retailer expects a 2 to 4 percent rise in same store sales for fiscal 2019.

Under Armour (UAA) conducted an internal review of marketing department spending, and as a result fired two executives last week, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Ad giant WPP (WPP) plans to spend about $382 million over three years to revamp its operations, and cut 2,500 jobs. The moves are part of a drive by new CEO Mark Read to stem a slide in sales and profits.

Amazon's (AMZN) push into computer chips suggests a possible threat to Intel (INTC), according to the New York Times. Amazon does not plan to sell directly to customers.

WATERCOOLER

Don't be surprised if there's a little sticker shock at the Christmas tree lot this year. The price of Christmas trees is rising, indicating the industry is finally recovering from the Great Recession, which thrust it into a decade-long slump. (CNBC)