Stock futures pop | US-China talk trade | Google CEO goes to Washington

U.S. stock futures were pointing to strong gains at this morning's open on Wall Street after the Dow erased a 507-point loss to finish Monday's wild session higher. However, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all still sharply lower for the month. (CNBC)



The Dow and S&P on Monday broke their three-session losing streaks. Both remained lower for 2018. The Nasdaq logged its seventh positive session in the past 10, adding to small gains for the year. (CNBC)

European stocks were also higher this morning as U.S. and Chinese officials held a conference call last night to discuss the road map for the next stage of their trade talks. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day tariff truce. (Reuters)



Shares of General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) jumped in premarket trading this morning on a Bloomberg News report that China is moving toward cutting tariffs on autos made in the U.S.

On today's economic calendar, the Labor Department is out with the November producer price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET, with forecasts calling for a decline of 0.1 percent in the headline number and an increase of 0.1 percent excluding the food and energy sectors. (CNBC)



In advance of next week's Fed meeting and the debate over next year's path for interest rates, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last night she's concerned with ballooning levels of corporate debt. (CNBC)

Retailers Destination Maternity (DEST) and DSW (DSW) are among the handful of companies releasing earnings this morning. American Eagle Outfitters (AE) and Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) issue quarterly numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)