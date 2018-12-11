US futures slightly lower as market volatility continues

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday as stocks take a breather after a wild session in the previous trading day.

At 03:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 69 points, implying a open of -20.26 points. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to a lower open.

On Monday, stocks erased previous losses as shares of tech companies posted strong rebounds across the board.

The Dow closed 34.31 points higher at 24,423.26, erasing a 507-point drop. The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 2,637.72 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.7 percent to 7,020.52.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after Beijing confirmed it was still in talks with Washington in an effort to broker a comprehensive trade agreement.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu reportedly said Tuesday that he had been in discussion with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, with the aim of de-escalating a global trade war.

Meanwhile, a slew of data is expected on Tuesday. At 6 a.m. ET, NFIB Small Business Optimism Index is due, followed by Redbook at 08:55 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front, American Eagle Outfitters and Dave & Buster's are due to report their numbers later on Tuesday.