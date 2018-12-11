Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: American Eagle, Dave & Buster's and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

American Eagle shares fell more than 6 percent after the market-close Tuesday. The clothing brand missed revenue estimates revenue, reporting $1 billion while analysts expected $1.02 billion. It met earnings projections at 48 cents a share. It also reported 8 percent growth in comparative sales, while analysts estimated 8.5 percent growth.

Dave and Busters shares dropped more than 15 percent during after hours trading despite beating analyst estimates. The company reported earnings of 30 cents per share, versus analyst estimates of 24 cents per share. It also reported $282 million in revenue, beating estimates of $278 million.



However, the company's comparative sales were down 1.3 percent, missing expectations of a 0.5 percent decline. And in its fiscal year 2019 guidance, growth is expected to be in the high single digits, while analysts had expected 11.7 percent.

Pivotal Software shares rose almost 3 percent during after hours trading as the company's revenue and earnings came in above estimates. The company reported a loss of 5 cents per share, while analysts predicted a loss of 8 cent per share. It also beat revenue estimates of $164.1 million, reporting $168.1 million. Its fourth quarter revenue guidance was in line with estimates as well.