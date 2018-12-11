US has a 'concerted strategy' to push allies to reject Huawei's 5G equipment: Eurasia Group

The United States is pushing its allies to shut out Chinese tech giant Huawei's 5G networks due to national security concerns as the high-speed technology is set to play a critical role in the 21st century, a Eurasia Group expert said Tuesday.

Japan, Washington's close ally, will reportedly stop buying Huawei and ZTE network equipment for government offices and its military forces. Huawei has also been excluded from providing technology for the core 5G network that's being developed by U.K. telecoms firm BT.

Australia and New Zealand have also banned Huawei from participating in building their 5G networks — the next generation of mobile technology expected to revolutionize the interaction of internet-connected devices and appliances.

"This is part of a concerted strategy on the part of the United States to pressure allies, western countries and other like-minded allies not to include Chinese 5G equipment in their next generation networks," Kevin Allison, director of geo-technology at risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."