The largest Ponzi scheme in history unraveled 10 years ago — here's how the world reacted

Watch CNBC's 2008 coverage of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme
Watch how the largest Ponzi scheme in history unraveled 10 years ago   

As details were revealed of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme in December 2008, CNBC covered the breaking news, the court proceedings and spoke with the victims of his lies.

Watch the video above to relive the days the famous scam was uncovered.

