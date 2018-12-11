Watch the explosive Oval Office battle between Trump, Schumer and Pelosi

President Donald Trump battled with the top Democrats in Congress on Tuesday in an explosive Oval Office confrontation over funding for the president's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and the looming deadline for a spending package to keep the government running.

The heated negotiations between Trump, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took place in full view of television cameras.

Trump repeatedly threatened to shut down the government if Congress does not grant him $5 billion to fund a wall along the southern border. Congress has until Dec. 21 to pass a spending bill to maintain normal operations for seven government agencies.

Pelosi insisted that the meeting be moved out of the public eye, saying she wanted "to have a conversation and not a debate in front of the press on this."