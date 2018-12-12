BlackBerry CEO John Chen Has Turnarounds in His DNA   

John Chen has revamped BlackBerry's business, much as he did with Sybase before. He's a longtime enterprise technology CEO and serves on Disney's board. This was the first time we've spoken about what he had to go through to succeed — and the road wasn't easy.
