BlackBerry CEO John Chen has turnarounds in his DNA 

John Chen has revamped BlackBerry's business, much as he did with Sybase before. He's a longtime enterprise technology CEO and serves on Disney's board. This was the first time we've spoken about what he had to go through to succeed — and the road wasn't easy.

Fortt Knox is a weekly podcast from CNBC anchor Jon Fortt . Previous episodes of the program can be found here.

